Louisiana reported its fewest cases of the novel coronavirus in nearly three months on Monday as hospitalizations continued to drop, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 305 new cases to the ongoing tally — the fewest since June 8 — to bring the statewide total to 153,177. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since Aug. 14.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
However, Monday’s low case count is off of 4,985 new tests, marking just the second time since June 14 that the state reported less than 5,000 new tests in a single day. Still, Monday’s rate of positivity was 6.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by three overnight and now stand at 787 statewide. Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by five in 24 hours days and is now at 124 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 4,942, an increase of 12 from Sunday. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding his current Phase Two order, which is set to expire on Friday, Sept. 11.
