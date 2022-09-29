A lower fire rating may result in lower insurance premiums for Livingston Parish residents, officials from the parish’s largest fire department announced.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 (LPFPD4) officials said the department has improved its fire rating, moving down from a Class 4 to a Class 3 rating.
The improved fire rating came from an independent audit by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL), which officials said is “a critical factor used by underwriters to set property insurance rates.”
All departments in the state are rated on a 1-10 scale, with a rating of “1” being the best and “10” being the worst.
Livingston Parish residents are urged to contact their insurance agents to learn if they’re eligible for lower insurance premiums because of the lower fire rating, which goes into effect Oct. 1.
District 4, which covers about one-third of the parish, runs 10 stations in the Watson, Walker, and Port Vincent areas, along with portions of Denham Springs and Satsuma. District 4’s coverage area includes roughly 60,000 residents and 24,000 households across 225 square miles.
In a statement, Board Chairman Robert Dugas said the lower rating “is directly related to the proactive measures we’ve taken over the last four years to better protect the lives and property of Livingston Parish residents.”
“We’ve enhanced our manpower, upgraded fire equipment, and improved our training programs and facilities,” Dugas said. “With the recent passing of the additional millage, we are ever so cognizant of being good stewards of public funding and this lower rating demonstrates our commitment to that.”
For the audit, LPFPD4 officials said they had to submit “a significant amount of documentation for review.”
That information included water flow rates from hydrants, fire hydrant inspection reports, efforts to educate the public, incident response time, equipment inventory, and annual truck and fire hose testing. The department also had to submit on-site inspections to check the condition of equipment, trucks, hoses, and records.
Additionally, the audit verifies that firefighters have completed at least 240 hours of continuing education each year.
In a statement, District 4 Chief James Wascom thanked the district’s paid and volunteer firefighters, Board of Commissioners and the support team “for their continued hard work and strong desire to serve their community,” noting that the rating “could not have been accomplished without their help.”
“While improving the fire rating is important, the driving force behind all the recent improvements is our continuing commitment to protect lives and property,” Wascom said.
A video regarding District 4’s lower fire rating can be found by clicking here.
