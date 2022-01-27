Officials found no "credible threat" at a Walker-area school after administrators found a "threatening" message written in a bathroom, according to Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy.
Earlier this week, Walker High leaders found "threatening words" written in a bathroom on campus. That quickly prompted the City of Walker Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to launch an investigation.
"As a result of the ongoing investigation, no evidence of a credible threat at the school has been confirmed," Murphy said in a statement.
The school system did not release details of the threat. However, news outlet WBRZ shared a photo that was circulating of the threatening message that states, "If you are reading this... don't come to school on Thursday. You won't regret it."
The photo also included a drawing of a gun with a caption bubble that said "BANG."
Despite finding no evidence of a threat, Murphy said Walker High will have "an increased presence of local law enforcement" on campus Thursday and that officials "continue to pursue any information that may lead to the person responsible for the bathroom writing."
"Livingston Parish Public Schools treats all such occurrences seriously and will continue to cooperate with all law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety and well being of all our students, faculty, and community," Murphy said.
The school system released a second statement later Thursday morning, saying that law enforcement received a call regarding alleged gunshots fired at Walker High. The report turned out to be a false alarm, school leaders said.
“After a quick response by LPSO and Walker PD, it was determined that the noise originated from above a classroom where maintenance personnel were performing routine repairs on HVAC equipment,” the statement said.
“We would like to thank our local law enforcement agencies for their quick response and working closely with our school staff to determine the origin of the alleged sots. At this time WHS has resumed their normal activities.”
