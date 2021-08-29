Livingston Parish Public Schools will keep all campuses closed through Tuesday Aug. 31, due to anticipated area power outages and damage caused by Hurricane Ida, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
The announcement was made just as Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, was making landfall along the southeastern coast.
In a statement, Murphy said school officials will assess any damages to the campuses and monitor road closures and safety concerns across the parish to determine if schools can reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Information updates will be posted on the district’s website and social media pages.
“We are praying for our state, our community and our families during this crisis,” Murphy said. “We ask that everyone take precautions to remain safe, and may God bless all of you.”
