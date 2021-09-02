Livingston Parish school leaders are continuing to assess damage on campuses in the wake of Hurricane Ida, and plans are to let families know of the district’s game plan for next week on Monday, Sept. 6.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said there are numerous factors that go into determining a return date for students and teachers. Those factors include power, road conditions, availability of food service, staffing concerns, technology, and community safety concerns.
“We will do an update on Monday regarding the status moving forward,” Murphy said. “This gives us the most advantageous time to make decisions moving forward.”
Murphy discussed the district’s status during an interview with The News Thursday, saying that 95 percent of the school system’s buildings remain without power after widespread outages continue to affect the parish.
But despite the ferocity of Ida — which was at hurricane strength when it passed through Livingston Parish overnight Sunday — Murphy said that damage was mainly confined to awnings and canopies. Additionally, no campuses have flooded or are expected to flood as water levels reach their crests.
That doesn’t mean the district was spared.
There was some “extremely minor” roof damage at a few schools, Murphy said, noting damage at Albany Upper, French Settlement High, and the temporary campus at Southside Junior High. Murphy also said a small number of campuses may have suffered “minor structural damage,” specifically Albany Upper Elementary and Maurepas.
There is also some water intrusion — “not flooding,” Murphy quickly pointed out — at Albany Upper, Doyle High, and Southside Junior High.
But the majority of campuses, Murphy said, are “structurally sound.”
“Outside of those sites, the only structural damage that I’m aware of is canopies down on our campuses,” Murphy said. “And that’s across the parish.”
The local school district cancelled classes through this week after Hurricane Ida swept through the area and knocked out power for thousands. At one point, 85 percent of Livingston Parish was without power.
Murphy said multiple schools suffered little or no damage, mainly on the west side of the parish. Things were worse the further east you go, Murphy said, noting the countless downed trees and canopy debris.
“From Holden to the east, the devastation there, in our district and in our parish, is obviously much worse,” he said.
But the district was ready.
Because of the historic 2016 flood, the school system already had disaster contracts in place to expedite debris removal and repairs. The School Board also approved “much more extensive insurance coverage on all our campuses and buildings” after the flood, Murphy said, adding he is confident that any eligible damage will be covered through insurance or federal assistance.
“That gives us a leg up on being able to seek reimbursement in a much timelier fashion,” he said. “Our insurance will cover wind, debris, and water damage. Therefore, the board’s action to provide more comprehensive insurance has placed us in a much better position to respond to this natural disaster than in 2016.”
Murphy said the first priority for recovery was contacting Guaranty Restoration, the district’s restoration and remedial firm. The firm did assessments “immediately and reacted to any existing roof issues with temporary repairs,” Murphy said.
Guaranty Restoration is in the process of removing debris and will then initiate permanent repairs for roofs.
Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis later created a file that was sent to principals, who walked their campuses and reported damages on that file to give district leaders a working list of all damages. Though communication has been a problem, Murphy said it’s improved over the last two days.
But like everyone else in Livingston Parish, school leaders are still unsure when power will be restored.
“I know that the power companies are prioritizing schools,” Murphy said. “We have been in touch with [the power companies], and they’ve been cooperative, but they haven’t provided us with any more information than they’ve provided anybody else.”
District leaders will spend the next few days further assessing damage to determine if school reopens Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday or if the return date gets pushed back. Missed days this week will be able to be absorbed, meaning they won't affect the district's calendar.
Murphy said he understands this is a troubling time for residents and said the district is doing all it can to get kids back on campus.
“We want our community and our kids safe, and we’re praying for them,” Murphy said. “There’s lot of people hurting. Lots of people.”
Because of the 2016 flood, Murphy said the district is better positioned to handle a crisis than it was five years ago.
“Now are we going to face our hurdles? Yeah, but we’re in a much better position now than we were in 2016,” he said. “We are a lot better versed on how to go about this than in 2016, and we’ve got great resources that we’ve already deployed.”
