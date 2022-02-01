A teenager was killed in a two-vehicle accident in French Settlement Tuesday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 16 between Mitchell Road and Shane Drive, less than a mile from French Settlement High.
While the investigation continues, Ard confirmed, along with the coroner, that a 19-year-old “died as a result of injuries sustained in that crash.”
No other information was immediately available.
*This story will be updated.
