An 8-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Springfield in the early morning hours Thursday, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate those responsible.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting occurred in the 25,000 stretch of Pardue Road in Springfield around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies found “a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound… in the lower extremities.”
Ard said the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and is in “stable” condition.
Through investigation, detectives determined that “multiple shots” were fired toward a residence, with one striking a vehicle the juvenile was sitting in. A “dark colored sedan” was spotted at the time.
Ard said this was the second shooting along that same stretch in two days. He added that no injuries were reported in the first shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
“We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward,” Ard said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
