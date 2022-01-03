An Albany reserve police officer has been arrested after a woman claimed he touched her “inappropriately” after offering her a ride in his personal vehicle, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Anthony Cutri, 71, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just before 3:30 p.m. Monday. He was booked on one count of sexual battery and one count of malfeasance in office, online booking records show.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies began investigating a sexual battery complaint following a female victim’s report given on Jan. 2.
According to Ard, the victim told detectives she accepted a ride to work “from a uniformed officer traveling in his personal vehicle.” Once inside the vehicle, the victim said she “was touched inappropriately” by the driver whom she later recognized as Cutri, Ard said.
Cutri has been a reserve officer for the Albany Police Department since 2019. In a statement, Albany Police Chief Boyd Wild said Cutri is “no longer serving” in the department.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” Wild said. “Cutri, Jr. is no longer serving as a reserve Albany Police Officer. I offer the complete cooperation of the Albany PD in this ongoing investigation.”
