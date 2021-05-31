A 25-year-old man was recently arrested and now faces multiple felony charges in connection to multiple thefts and a burglary in the Walker area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Cody Parker was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, according to online booking records. Parker faces one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and one count of tampering with surveillance, both felonies. He was also booked on two counts of theft.
Parker’s bond was set at $51,000, according to online booking records.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Parker was arrested in connection with several thefts and the burglary of a residence in the Walker North Road area of Livingston Parish.
In a March case, Parker was identified as the suspect in stealing a cell phone after asking to use it. He was also captured on camera stealing a radio from underneath a carport area along Walker North Road. He allegedly stole the actual camera system that captured him, as well.
In a separate case along Walker North Road, detectives said Parker entered the residence via a back window. Once inside, Parker allegedly stole clothes, money and a camera system.
