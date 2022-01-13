LPSO asking for public’s help in finding missing 39-year-old

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman that lost contact with family members in November.
Christina Hagan, 39, has been reported as missing by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. She is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She is said to have brown eyes and shoulder-length dark brown hair.
According to LPSO detectives, family members said Hagan was previously working on a construction site in the area of Pass Christian, Mississippi. When that job finished, co-workers lost contact with her, detectives said.
Family members told authorities their last contact with Hagan was in November.
Anyone with information on Hagan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
