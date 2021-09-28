Following a weeks-long investigation, authorities arrested a South Carolina man who was transporting nearly 3 pounds of cocaine through Livingston Parish this week.
Oscar Gonzalez-Zuniga, 48, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center early Tuesday morning on one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs. His bond was set at $50,000, according to online booking records.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the narcotics division learned earlier this month that someone outside the state was trafficking illegal narcotics into Louisiana. Detectives also learned that the person was using a commercial bus system to transport the narcotics.
Additional information led detectives to a bus passing through Livingston Parish, where they discovered 2.95 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $100,000. Gonzalez-Zuniga was booked around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The investigation continues, Ard said.
