LPSO: Denham Springs man arrested for sexual battery after complaint 'involving juvenile victim'

The owner of a popular water sports company surrendered to authorities Monday morning after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office launched an investigation stemming from a complaint that involved a juvenile victim.
John Fore, 66, turned him into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just before 10 a.m. on Monday. He was booked on one count of sexual battery, a felony.
Fore, of Denham Springs, is the owner of Tiki Tubing, LLC.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff's office received a complaint this month "involving a juvenile victim." The investigation resulted in Monday's arrest.
No other information was made available.
The investigation is ongoing.
Tiki Tubing, LLC, came under fire last year after multiple people died and dozens more had to be rescued while on the Amite River in tubes rented out by the company.
The accidents resulted in the Livingston Parish Council passing water safety rules.
