A Denham Springs woman was killed in a Killian crash last weekend, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 22 near the south end of the Killian Bridge late Sunday night. For reasons still under investigation, one vehicle crossed the centerline.
Brittany Costello, 34, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The other driver remains hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Killian Police Department was the first on the scene before requesting assistance from the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
