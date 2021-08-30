While responding to around-the-clock calls following Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating a reported shooting at a gas station in Denham Springs.
In a statement from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, LPSO deputies responded to a truck stop on Magnolia Beach Road in reference to a possible shooting.
According to Ard, the victim was hit in the arm. The injury appears to be "non-life threatening."
The investigation continues, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
