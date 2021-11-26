A deputy fatally shot a dog that lunged at authorities as they were conducting a search warrant in a narcotics investigation, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives were investigating residents’ concerns of “suspicious activity” at a home on 30015 W.H. Rhodus Road in Holden. Ard said detectives “followed up on information received,” ultimately leading them to the home in Holden.
Though detectives knew that a dog was chained near the front door, they discovered “a second large dog” upon arrival. The second dog, Ard said, was hiding under the home and lunged at deputies.
Despite being chained, Ard said the dog had enough slack in the chain to reach detectives on scene.
“To protect those on location, a detective fired one shot striking the dog,” Ard said in the statement.
The dog died despite receiving emergency medical care, according to the statement.
“As always, we take into consideration animals when conducting search warrants,” Ard said.
One suspect, 31-year-old Timothy Rhodus, was ultimately arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday on the following charges: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic-related bench warrant.
Ard said the investigation is ongoing and “more arrests are coming.”
