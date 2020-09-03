The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is hoping for better luck this time around.

LPSO detectives are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in identifying the person who broke down the door of a local convenience store before stealing cash registers and cigarettes.

“Livingston Parish, can you help?” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “Leads didn’t pan out the first round. So, we’re asking you guys to take another look at this one.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 30,000 stretch of Walker North Road after a tripped alarm sent off just before 10 p.m. on April 8. After arriving, deputies saw the front glass door was shattered and two cash registers were stolen as well as “several” cartons of cigarettes.

The Sheriff’s Office released an image of the suspect and the vehicle, showing an unidentified male driving an older model black Ford F-150. Detectives say there is a possible temporary tag in the rear window.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).