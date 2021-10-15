A woman was arrested in connection with a fatal crash back in July that claimed the life of a Denham Springs woman, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Kelli Lemoine was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Oct. 12 for charges related to the crash that killed Brittany Costello, 34.
According to authorities, the crash occurred the night of July 18 near the south end of the Killian Bridge. Both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one vehicle crossed the center line.
In a statement released Friday, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives learned that “the surviving driver lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line before striking the victim’s vehicle.”
According to Ard, Lemoine was driving with a suspended license.
Lemoine, who has been bonded out of jail, was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless operation, driving under suspension, and an outstanding bench warrant, according to an LPSO spokesperson.
