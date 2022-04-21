Eleven people were arrested following a months-long narcotics investigation that uncovered a drug operation spanning multiple residences in the Denham Springs area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office’s narcotics division had been investigating “several Livingston Parish-based narcotics distributors.”
“Over the last two months, this investigation has helped us identify distributors, the multiple residences where these individuals live and where they set up distribution,” Ard said.
The investigation led to search warrants for at three locations: 8651 Cook Road, Lot No. 29, Denham Springs; 8651 Cook Road, Lot No. 25, Denham Springs; and 8663 Chippewa Avenue, Denham Springs.
Ard said detectives, the LPSO Criminal Patrol Division, and the LPSO Special Response Team executed the search warrants and seized the following items: 24.6 grams of fentanyl; 62.3 grams of crack cocaine; 12 grams of cocaine; 48.4 grams of methamphetamine; 106.9 grams of marijuana; 52 lidocaine patches; a semi-automatic handgun; packaging materials; drug paraphernalia; and numerous digital weight scales.
The distributors were identified as Travis Johnson, 42; Kelvin Johnson, 46; and Brandon Sibley, 27. All face a slew of drug-related charges.
Others arrested on various charges include the following: Will Brown, 62; Bridgette Johnson, 41; Angela Henson, 53; Judie Johnson, 71; Rachel Booth, 26; David Booth, 24; Calandra Sewire, 42; and Marlow Hughes, 21.
