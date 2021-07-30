A woman faces charges connected to multiple package thefts that occurred in two Denham Springs neighborhoods, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Over the last week, multiple package thefts that occurred in the Arbor Walk and Hidden Ridge subdivision of Denham Springs were reported to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A number of the thefts occurred around July 25 during the middle of the day.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said, “Homeowners were alert. They were aware.” To find the suspect, Ard said the homeowners used home security cameras and social media to work with detectives in the Armed Robbery & Burglary Division.
The evidence led detectives to one individual, 56-year-old Pamela Stone, of Denham Springs. Ard said Stone was linked to eight cases of package theft and charged on each count.
Ard said detectives are still investigating reported package thefts.
“We appreciate those residents who stepped forward & continue to work with us,” he said.
