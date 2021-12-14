One juvenile was hospitalized after a stabbing in Denham Springs on Tuesday, and another was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to Malbrook Drive in Denham Springs around 4 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing involving two juveniles, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
“We can tell you one juvenile was transported to a local hospital,” Ard said. “Another is in LPSO custody.”
No other information regarding the incident was provided.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
