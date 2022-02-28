A Livingston Parish homeowner shot an armed intruder who tried entering a home unauthorized Monday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to the 12,000 stretch of Hammack Road in Denham Springs around 6 a.m. in response to “Unauthorized Entry/Shots Fired.”
“An armed suspect made what appears to be an unauthorized entry,” Ard said. “Homeowner, also armed, shot the intruder. The two appear to be acquaintances.”
The suspect suffered wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Ard said. The homeowner was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
