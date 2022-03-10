Authorities discovered a theft ring that took place across south Louisiana following a multi-agency investigation that spanned months.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said four people have been arrested, though more arrests are possible as detectives continue to investigate a string of thefts that occurred across several parishes between November and February.
According to Ard, “numerous pieces” of heavy equipment, farm equipment, and trucks were reported stolen “from multiple south Louisiana parishes” between Nov. 8, 2021, through Feb. 16, 2022.
The stolen items were taken to one location — a fake shop named Heavyequip, LLC — with a Livingston Parish address. At the shop, VIN numbers were removed and new ones were manufactured and placed on the stolen pieces.
“Those stolen items were then sold to unsuspecting buyers,” Ard said.
Ard said the theft ring came to light when two people were detained in Juban Crossing during a shoplifting investigation in February. Search warrants were conducted on the truck the pair was traveling in, and detectives seized several items, including drugs, a firearm, ledgers of persons’ identities, and items tied to stolen vehicles.
Detectives then learned the vehicle had a switched VIN number and was stolen from a car rental company in Lafayette.
“They also learned that same rental car company was targeted,” Ard said. “Multiple keys were stolen including the vehicle the pair was using.”
So far, authorities have recovered “numerous stolen pieces of equipment” totaling more than $140,000. Ard said multiple parishes have been able to further their investigations into these burglaries & thefts.
Four people are in custody, including two being kept in the Livingston Parish Detention Center: 42-year-old Christopher Byerly, of Broussard, Louisiana, and 35-year-old Adrienne King, of Maurice, Louisiana.
Robert Brazell was apprehended in Texas and will be transported to jurisdictions where crimes were committed. Dennis Sizemore was apprehended in Lafayette and will also be transported to jurisdictions where crimes were committed.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office worked with the Broussard Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force, and Louisiana State Police.
“Just because you cross jurisdictional lines doesn’t mean you won’t get caught,” Ard said. “We will catch you. We all have great working relationships with our fellow law enforcement partners & this case is a testament to that hard work, communication & dedication to the communities we all serve.”
Ard said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
