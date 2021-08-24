Following a string of unlocked vehicle burglaries, authorities said they have one armed suspect in custody but that the other remains at large and unidentified.
According to detectives, armed suspects were spotted in north Denham Springs at two apartment complexes (Parc at Denham Springs and City Heights) and in two subdivisions (Easterly Lakes and Lakes at Belle Terre) during the early morning hours of Aug. 18.
So far, the pair has been tied to seven “unlocked” vehicle burglaries, though the actual number could climb as the investigation continues, detectives said. Stolen items include money, checks, laptops, wallets, and small electronics.
The suspects were seen driving a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Louisiana license plate 126CPU.
One suspect — Dwayne L. Dunn, Jr., 19, of Denham Springs — is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to booking records.
Anyone with information on this case or the unidentified suspect is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
LPSO experts suggest the following safety measures for all Livingston Parish citizens:
-- Lock your vehicles
-- Remove/secure all valuables
-- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- Report any suspicious activity to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1
