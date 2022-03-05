One person is in custody and more arrests are possible after an overnight shooting at a bar in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to Local's Bar after "several reports of gunshots fired in the parking lot."
Upon arrival, deputies found several spent casings and later learned that Trevor Galloway "was involved in firing a weapon in the parking lot." Galloway, 29, was then booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Ard said.
Galloway was charged with illegally discharging a firearm. No injuries have yet been reported.
The investigation is ongoing, and Ard said "more arrests are possible."
"We are aware that more people may have been involved," Ard said. "If you can help identify the others, we’re asking that you come forward."
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
