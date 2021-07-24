One person died Saturday morning after drowning in the Amite River, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
An LPSO spokesperson called it an accidental drowning. LPSO detectives are investigating.
The drowning is the latest incident to occur on the Amite River in recent weeks.
Last weekend, first responders rescued 15 tubers who were nearly swept away in the river’s strong current.
That rescue followed an tragic incident on Father’s Day weekend, when a Baton Rouge man drowned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.