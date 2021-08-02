Detectives have released new information regarding a woman whose disappearance more than one month ago continues to go unsolved.
Karren Hill, 44, was last seen on Highway 16 near the Live Oak Sports Complex in the Denham Springs area around 9 p.m. on June 22. Authorities said she was wearing blue jeans and “what appears to be a blue in color tank top” while carrying a bag.
Recently, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released new details on Hill, including her height, eye color, hair color, and other descriptors. Detectives also released more photos of Hill.
“LPSO detectives are hoping you’ll take a look & help us track down more leads,” a statement read.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
According to detectives, Hill’s family members said:
-- She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall
-- She is thin
-- She has hazel eyes
-- Her natural hair color is red
-- She has several tattoos, including a large circle medallion on her left arm
-- She wears a size 9.5/10 shoe
-- She never wears makeup
