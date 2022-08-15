LPSO searching for missing teens

Authorities are asking the public for help locating two Watson teenagers.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Kayla Watkins and 14-year-old Destiney Demoll, who both went missing Aug. 14.
Foul play is not suspected.
"The girls were last seen together on August 14, 2022 at the home of their guardians in the Watson area," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said via social media. "The guardians are closely working with us as they are concerned for the girl’s safety."
Watkins is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and 145-150 pounds. She is said to have blonde hair, dark brown roots, and a Bentley tattooed on her forearm.
Demoll is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and 150 pounds. She is said to have blue/green eyes, blonde extensions, dark brown roots, and glasses.
Anyone with information can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
