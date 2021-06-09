Detectives are trying to locate a missing excavator and trailer — and the people who stole them.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Kubota K91-3 and a Tow Max 22-foot black utility trailer were both stolen from a local business on Laird Lane in Denham Springs around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Video surveillance captured the suspects and their vehicle, which is believed to be a Chevrolet truck. That truck is equipped with a toolbox in the bed of the truck.
“Detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word with those responsible,” detectives said via social media.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
