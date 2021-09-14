Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in reference to a shooting that occurred at a gas station late last month following Hurricane Ida.
In a previous statement from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, LPSO deputies responded to Frog’s at Magnolia Beach truck stop in reference to a shooting that left one victim with a “non-life threatening” arm injury.
During a press conference earlier this month, Ard said that an argument broke out between two people wanting to get gas “and one decided to get a gun and shoot the other.”
On Tuesday, Ard’s office released a surveillance photo of a man detectives said they “need to have a word with” in reference to the shooting. The man is believed to be in his early to mid-20s and a resident in East Baton Rouge Parish.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweat pants and blue tennis shoes.
Detectives said the person was driving a 2002-2008 Dodge Ram 3500 two tone (dark gray over silver). The truck had orange cargo lights on the roof near the windshield and was also equipped with an LED light bar mounted on the front bumper.
Detectives noted a circular orange sticker in the top left corner of the rear windshield.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
