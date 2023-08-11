A Livingston Parish sheriff's sergeant has been terminated following his overnight arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said that 50-year-old Clint Gray was arrested for DWI, hit and run, resisting an officer, and careless operation. Gray was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, posted bail, and was released.
Gray was off-duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest, Ard said. There were no injuries.
LPSO deputies worked with Louisiana State Police, which is handling this investigation.
"This is certainly disappointing news," Ard said. "He is a veteran of the LPSO & his conduct is unacceptable."
Gray was a sergeant in uniform patrol. He started working for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in 2001.
