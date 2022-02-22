A misdemeanor shoplifting investigation turned into a major felony case that resulted in the arrest of two people with extensive criminal histories, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Christopher Byerley, 42, and Adrienne King, 35, were both booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Feb. 16 on several charges, online booking records show.
In a statement, Ard said detectives with the LPSO Armed Robbery & Burglary Division saw a vehicle and its occupants on Feb. 16 that matched the description of those who shoplifted items from a retail store in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center earlier this month.
The vehicle was located at the same retail store parking area, and detectives eventually identified its occupants as Byerley and King.
“While speaking with the duo, both admitted to traveling to the area & one confessed to the prior shoplifting of clothing,” Ard said.
After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, detectives found some of the stolen clothing and other items, including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, a digital weighing scale, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, gun magazines, a handgun, an unregistered firearm suppressor, and $5,000 in cash.
Detectives also learned that both Byerley and King had prior criminal histories and were convicted felons, which prohibited them from possessing firearms. Byerley and King were then arrested.
Through more investigation, Ard said detectives noticed something “off” about the vehicle and later discovered that it had been “altered to disguise its identity.”
“It was actually reported stolen from the Lafayette area,” Ard said.
Ard said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on this case or others is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
