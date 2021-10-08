Ten were arrested this week following an investigation that led detectives to a home in Denham Springs, where they found drugs that included marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, narcotics agents conducted an investigation earlier this week at 8469 Sharee Place in Denham Springs. Six of the individuals were at the residence during initial contact, and four others later arrived on foot or bicycle.
The investigation resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs. The suspects ranged in age from 26 to 62.
“We appreciate our alert citizens for wanting to work with us to identify problem areas in the parish,” Ard said in a statement.
The following were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various charges:
Stormy McFee, 26
-- Possession of Sch IV CDS
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bryan Keith Flynn, 54
-- Bench Warrant: Resisting an Officer and Expired D/L
Laura Troquille, 43
-- Possession of Marijuana
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Roger Caves, 44
-- Bench Warrant: Possession of Sch I CDS (Heroin)
-- Bench Warrant: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Improper Turn
-- Bench Warrant: No S/B
James Long, 48
-- Affidavit warrant: Theft
-- Possession of Sch II CDS (Methamphetamine)
-- Possession of Marijuana
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Lockhart, 62
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Fugler, 37
-- Possession of Sch I CDS (Heroin)
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
David Hall, 50
-- Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Karen LeBlanc, 60
-- Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone)
-- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Bench Warrant: Possession of Sch II CDS
-- Bench Warrant: Possession of Sch II CDS
The following individual is no longer in LPDC:
Muncy McAlister, 62
-- Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-- Bond: $10,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.