LPSO: Three arrested after allegedly stripping copper cables from utility poles, fleeing deputies

Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing more than 300 feet of copper wiring from utility poles in the Holden area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Samuel Bankston, 28, along with 26-year-old James Lofton and 60-year-old Darrell Cudd, all of Holden, were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center this week for stealing 320 feet of AT&T copper cable that had been cut from power poles around the 27,000 stretch of North James Chapel Road.
All three were booked on charges of theft and resisting an officer, among other charges.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office was alerted to the attempted theft of the copper cable on Feb. 3. Deputies continued to monitor the area until Feb. 8 when “the copper cable was on the move,” Ard said.
A trailer filled with copper cable was being pulled by an older Ford traveling north on LA 441. After stopping at a home on Pine Street, deputies approached the three suspects, who then fled into a wooded area.
“All three were quickly captured & taken into custody,” Ard said.
After working with AT&T representatives, Ard said the current theft of copper telephone lines “has caused a strain on the telecommunications infrastructure.”
“Thieves have stolen the copper cable and fiber optic lines or damaged the lines while attempting to steal them,” Ard said. “This results in a loss of various services to landlines, home internet, and television services, and services to businesses. Also, cell tower feeds have been damaged, which disables cell services and the ability to call 911.”
Ard urged residents to watch for unmarked utility service trucks and bucket trucks working at night and for people working on or near utility poles “that do not have identification on either the vehicle or some sort of company uniform.”
“All telephone company employees have identification badges and should have identification on company vehicles,” Ard said.
Anyone with information on this case or others is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
