Two individuals robbed a local convenience store before leading authorities on a chase from Maurepas to East Baton Parish, where they were eventually apprehended, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General located in Head of Island (Highway 22) in reference to a robbery around 7 p.m. Monday.
Deputies learned that two males entered the store, stole items, and then “battered” another customer who was also inside before stealing the victim’s cell phone.
Ard said the two suspects then fled the scene and were pursued by local law enforcement into the Baton Rouge area.
Multiple agencies worked together — including French Settlement police, Port Vincent police, Louisiana State Police, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge police — to apprehend the pair in East Baton Rouge parish.
“The vehicle was confiscated & stolen items were recovered,” Ard said.
This case remains under investigation, Ard said, and anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
