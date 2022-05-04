Two people were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of “several illegal substances, handguns, and cash,” according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Marvin Brown and Brittany Vessell were both booked on various drug charges on May 3 after a traffic stop in the 1700 stretch of SW Florida Avenue in Denham Springs, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
“LPSO criminal patrol stopped a BMW for traffic violations,” Ard said. “During the stop, the investigation led us to a home on Hazelnut Street. A search warrant for that home led to a second arrest, the discovery of several illegal substances, handguns & cash.”
According to Ard, authorities seized the following items: 42.6 grams of methamphetamine; 34.7 grams of heroin; 26.0 grams of cocaine; and 18.2 grams of fentanyl. They also found alprazolam (Xanax); suboxone; five handguns (including one stolen); and more than $2,200 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.