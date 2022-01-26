Two are in custody in connection to two recent armed robberies in the Denham Springs area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Seaton Odell Williams, 50, of Denham Springs, and Rachel Araque, 42, of Denham Springs, were both booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
Williams will be charged with two counts of armed robbery, while Araque will be charged with two counts of principal to armed robbery.
The crimes the two are accused of occurred within the last two weeks, according to Ard. After an “extensive investigation” and finding evidence such as the alleged weapon and clothing worn during the crimes, detectives identified Williams and Araque as suspects in both robberies, Ard said.
“Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives were able to connect both Williams and Araque to both crimes,” Ard said in a statement. “Detectives were also able to recover the weapon used and the clothing worn at the time of the crimes.
“I’ve said this before and I will say it again — I’m proud of my deputies and how hard they work on these cases,” Ard said. “If you think you’re going to get away with committing crimes in this parish, think again.”
According to Ard, the latest armed robbery occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday, when deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General at 10309 Hwy. 1019 in Denham Springs in response to a robbery at gunpoint.
“The unidentified suspect told the employee to remove money from the register,” Ard said. “The suspect then fled.”
The first robbery occurred on Jan. 14 when an unidentified suspect entered the Watson location of Dollar Tree at 33939 LA Hwy. 16, produced a handgun, and demanded cash from the register.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
