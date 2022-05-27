LPSO: Two wanted for armed robbery, home invasion

A man was sent to the hospital with head injuries after falling victim to what appears to be a coordinated home invasion and robbery, and now authorities are looking for the suspects.
Robert Benson is wanted for home invasion and armed robbery, while Alyssa Dennis is wanted for principal to commit armed robbery, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said deputies were dispatched to the 10,000 stretch of Crooked Creek Lane in Denham Springs regarding a home invasion on May 25.
Through investigation, detectives learned a male homeowner and a female acquaintance (Dennis) were inside the home when a male suspect (Benson) entered the back door of that home. The male suspect then allegedly attacked the homeowner, Ard said.
Investigators also learned the male suspect and female acquaintance were in on the plan together and even armed themselves with the homeowner’s guns.
"They then robbed the homeowner & fled with his things, including his cell phone," Ard said.
The homeowner was able to safely reach a neighbor’s home and call for help. He was eventually transported to a local hospital for his injuries from the home invasion, which include head injuries and a nose fracture.
No other information was made available.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.