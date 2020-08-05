A Denham Springs man was one of three people arrested following multiple fraud investigations, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Gerard Toussaint, 36, was arrested on July 31 following an investigation into the filing of fraudulent vandalism claims with Farm Bureau and Liberty Mutual insurance companies, LSP spokesman Taylor J. Scrantz said in a statement.
According to detectives, Toussaint filed multiple fraudulent insurance claims with each company alleging vandalism to his 2012 Ford F-150. An arrest warrant for Toussaint on July 23 from the 21st Judicial District Court in Livingston Parish.
Scrantz said Toussaint surrendered himself to State Police on July 31 and was transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on one count of automobile policy insurance fraud.
Troopers assigned to the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit brought two other separate criminal cases to a conclusion over the last week. In addition to Toussiant, authorities arrested 33-year-old Kentrell Collins of Mobile, Alabama, and 66-year-old Alvin Vallery of Baton Rouge.
The Insurance Fraud Unit is responsible for investigating referrals of suspected fraudulent insurance acts and promoting awareness of insurance fraud throughout the state.
The unit has field offices located throughout the state in which Troopers investigate various types of insurance fraud cases such as staged crashes, “jump-in” crashes, fraudulent injury claims, worker’s compensation fraud, forged medical records, and inflated property claims.
LSP investigators work closely with the Louisiana Department of Insurance, local judicial offices, and the Louisiana Attorney General’s office “in successfully bringing individuals involved in committing insurance fraud to justice,” Scrantz said.
