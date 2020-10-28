LSU will close at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, in anticipation of Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to strike the state Wednesday afternoon.
All classes and activities scheduled to occur at 12:30 p.m. or later — whether in-person or virtual — are cancelled, officials announced. That doesn’t include LSU Online & Continuing Education courses, which will proceed as scheduled.
“Any classes that are still in progress at 12:30 p.m. should be ended at that time in expectation of inclement weather this afternoon,” a statement read.
The 12:30 p.m. closure includes the University Laboratory School, the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool, and all on-campus COVID-19 testing locations.
LSU will reopen as normal on Thursday, Oct. 29, officials said.
Additional strengthening for Zeta is possible during the next few hours, and the storm could reach Category 2 strength before striking the coast, forecasters said.
Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall are expected in southeast Louisiana, according to forecasters. Tornadoes are also possible in southeast Louisiana.
