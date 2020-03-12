LSU and Southeastern Louisiana University will transition to online classes because of the novel coronavirus, both universities announced Thursday.

The announcements come hours after the Louisiana Department of Health reported another presumptive case of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Louisiana to 14 as of Thursday morning.

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide public health emergency declaration set into motion “a number of precautionary steps being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

In light of new developments, Galligan said LSU will shift to online classes beginning Monday, March 30, through the rest of the spring semester.

Classes at all LSU campuses — with the exception of LSU Health Science Centers in Shreveport and New Orleans — will be canceled the week of March 16 “to allow faculty to finalize the online availability of course materials and for us to develop solutions to unique situations that will no doubt arise,” Galligan said.

LSU’s spring break is the week of March 23, meaning there will be no classes for the two-week period beginning March 16.

“Moving in-person courses to online will allow us to help slow the spread of the virus and protect all of us, as well as our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues, from exposure to the illness.”

In a press release sent out Thursday afternoon, SLU President John L. Crain said there are “no known cases of COVID19 currently on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus.” But out of an abundance of caution, Crain said university officials decided it was best to move to online classes for the time being.

In order to facilitate a more efficient transition for faculty and students, Crain said Southeastern’s face-to-face classes will not meet from Friday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 17. Southeastern will fully shift to online classes beginning Wednesday, March 18.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our paramount concern,” Crain said in the press release. “The completion of the educational goals of our students is secondary only to their health, safety and well-being. These priorities guide all of our actions and decisions.”

Both universities will remain open, and employees are expected to report to work.