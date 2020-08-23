With the threat of two named storms looming over the state, LSU officials announced that the university will be closed on what would have been the start of the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24.
All classes and activities scheduled for Monday are cancelled, and all COVID-19 testing locations on campus will be closed, the university said in a statement. Students and employees do not need to complete the TIGER Check daily symptom checker on Monday.
The closure includes the University Laboratory School and the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool. Employees who are considered essential personnel should check with their supervisors as to whether they should report to campus on Monday.
Students enrolled in classes through the LSU Online program, as opposed to campus classes being taught remotely, should await further instruction from LSU Online and Continuing Education.
Since Tropical Storm Laura is closely following Marco, the university said it will make decisions about Tuesday by 2 p.m. on Monday. Any updates will be posted to www.lsu.edu and LSU social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.