LSU officials will make an announcement regarding the start of the 2020 fall semester by 2 p.m. Sunday.

The pending decision comes as two named storms — Marco and Laura — work their way to the Louisiana coast, with forecasters predicting the storms to make landfall within 48 to 72 hours of each other.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to hit Louisiana on Monday afternoon, while Tropical Storm Laura could hit as early as Wednesday. Forecasters predict both to be hurricanes when they make landfall.

The fall semester for LSU is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 24. University officials said updates will be shared with students and employees and posted to lsu.edu/oep/ and LSU’s social media pages.