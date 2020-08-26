LSU will remain closed on Thursday as the state braces for the impact of Hurricane Laura, university officials have announced.
All classes and activities scheduled for Thursday are cancelled, including virtual/remote classes.
Classes in LSU Online Programs will remain open since these classes are different from the on-campus classes that were moved online due to COVID-19.
The closure includes the University Laboratory School and the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool. All COVID-19 testing locations on campus (purple PODs) will also be closed.
The LSU EOC will continue to monitor weather conditions related to Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall early Thursday morning.
Any updates will be posted to www.lsu.edu and LSU’s official social media channels, and officials urge the LSU community to check their university email accounts for any messages and watch for any emergency text messages the university may send.
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm around 1 a.m. Thursday.
