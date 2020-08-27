LSU will reopen on Friday, Aug. 28, in the wake of Hurricane Laura, university officials have announced.
All classes and activities for Friday “will be held as scheduled.”
However, those unable to travel safely to campus as well as those without electricity or Internet — who therefore cannot participate in remote classes — are instructed to contact their professors and supervisors.
“Faculty and supervisors are asked to be flexible with students and employees who may have extenuating circumstances,” the university said.
The University Laboratory School will also reopen, as well as all COVID-19 testing locations on campus (purple PODs).
Any further updates will be posted to www.lsu.edu and LSU’s official social media channels.
