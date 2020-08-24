LSU will return students to in-person classes on Tuesday, one day later than originally scheduled, after Tropical Storm Marco forced the university to cancel the first day of classes Monday.
All classes and activities will resume on Tuesday morning “as scheduled,” the university said in a statement. Students and employees will be required to begin using the TIGER Check daily symptom checker on Tuesday.
The University Laboratory School will also reopen on Tuesday. Families with children at the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool will hear directly from the preschool in the coming hours as to their decision about tomorrow.
The LSU EOC will continue to monitor weather conditions related to Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday. A decision about Wednesday will be announced on Tuesday by 2 p.m., and updates will be posted to www.lsu.edu and LSU’s official social media channels.
Officials urge the LSU community to check their LSU email accounts for any messages and watch for any emergency text messages the university may send.
