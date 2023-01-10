In somewhat of a surprise move, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced he will not run for governor and will instead seek re-election.
Nungesser made the announcement in a message to supporters Monday, pointing to “unfinished business” in his current role as the reason for sitting out the race.
For months, Nungesser was considered one of the major candidates to replace term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards, even hinting at a potential bid on multiple occasions.
But instead of running for governor, Nungesser will try to keep his current job. He was elected as the state’s 54th lieutenant governor in 2015 and won re-election in 2019. Prior to that, Nungesser served as president of Plaquemines Parish.
Under Nungesser, the state’s tourism industry has enjoyed multiple record-breaking years, welcoming millions of visitors and bringing in billions of dollars. But the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple costly hurricane seasons have hurt the industry in recent years, and Nungesser said he wants to “bring tourism back to its peak performance.”
“It is an honor and one of the great privileges of my life to welcome the world to Louisiana as your Lt. Governor,” Nungesser said. “We have enjoyed record-breaking success in tourism, saved our State Parks, saved our museums, and built a hospitality industry in Louisiana that delivered almost $2 billion in annual taxes for our state that our citizens didn’t have to spend.
“But the worst pandemic in our lifetime and a series of devastating storms leaves me with unfinished business to bring tourism back to its peak performance, especially for the near 250,000 families who rely on this industry for their livelihoods. For that reason, and after much thought and prayer, I have decided to seek re-election to the Office of Lt. Governor.”
Nungesser’s stunning announcement leaves only two candidates in the governor’s race. Last October, Attorney General Jeff Landry became the first candidate to publicly launch a campaign, doing so in a seven-minute video. On Monday, Treasurer John Schroder told supporters he will run, another move that had long been anticipated.
Last week, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who many believed was a frontrunner for the job, told supporters he planned to remain in Washington, D.C. and not run for governor. Last fall, Kennedy stormed to an easy victory for his second six-year term in the Senate.
Fellow U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was also considering a bid but announced in November he wouldn’t run for governor.
Qualifying for the fall election is Aug. 8-10, followed by the gubernatorial primary Oct. 14. A possible runoff will be Nov. 18.
