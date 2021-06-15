A Denham Springs property which had, pre-COVID, been embroiled in some controversy will remain in its current, industrial use.
Delta Concrete has a new owner - Madden Contracting Company, which also represents Longview Asphalt.
According to Mayor Gerard Landry, owner John Madden visited the Denham Springs area and liked the site's location. He will be renovating the buildings to house a 'modest' amount of workers, and the site will be used as a laydown yard. In the construction world, that's a place where a company keeps their equipment in between jobs.
Landry said that local residents will not have to worry about extra traffic or night time noise.
It's unclear exactly when renovations will start, but the purchase is complete and the company has began discussions with the city's permit department to make changes to the site.
Angelle Concrete purchased the site in the early 2010s, but eventually began siphoning off labor and equipment for their rural Livingston Parish location, as well as their Baton Rouge location. After the Great Flood of 2016, the site went out of commerce.
In 2019, Denham Springs Housing Authority Director Fred Banks had petitioned the city for a rezone of the property, wherein to place a new Housing Authority main location. HUD had denied Banks' attempts to rebuild the old location, due to flood concerns and the government authority would not build elevators and stairs, among other issues.
The petition drew pushback from the public, and was eventually shut down by the city council. Banks found a new, HUD-suitable location on the eastern side of town. The city council recently agreed to annex a small portion of the land next to Thompson Funeral Home for the new site.
