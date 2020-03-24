Tuesday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards seeks more aid to fight the novel coronavirus in Louisiana.
The governor released a statement around 9 a.m. that morning requesting a 'Major Disaster Declaration' from the federal government. The heightened state of emergency would open the door to more federal funding and aid from the United States Government, including healthcare supplies.
According to the governor's request, the state has overwhelmed resources for hospitals, emergency managers, and first responders. Leaving these individuals without the necessary equipment for too long could further damage an already embattled state, the governor said.
We have overwhelmed our stocks of key resources needed for our hospitals, first responders and emergency managers. There will be a long-lasting impact on the state of Louisiana, and we have taken aggressive mitigation measures to fight the spread of COVID-19. #lagov #lalege— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 24, 2020
"I am requesting a Major Disaster Declaration to provide assistance to the State of Louisiana for activities involved in preserving life, health, and safety," the governor said. "Specifically, I am requesting Individual Assistance (including Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Disaster Case Management, Crisis Counseling, and Other Needs Assistance not limited to medical, dental, childcare, and funeral expenses) and Public Assistance for Emergency Protective Measures (Category B) as well as Direct Federal Assistance and assistance from the Community Disaster Loan Program.
"In accordance with 44 CFR § 206.47 (d), I would like to request 100% Federal funding for emergency work under Stafford Act Section 403, as well as Direct Federal assistance. I also request 100% Federal funding in accordance with Title 32 U.S.C 901-908, to execute homeland security defense activities to combat COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.
"Finally, I am requesting statewide Hazard Mitigation."
All of those requests would lead to more funding and supplies funneled into Louisiana in order to battle the disease, which as of Monday had surpassed 1,172 cases with 34 deaths. The growth rate of the virus in Louisiana surpasses that of Italy, for the time being, with Italy providing healthcare infrastructure for 60 million people, while Louisiana has healthcare infrastructure for 4 million.
According to the request, the state has already gone distributed and moved through the following resources:
You can read the full letter here ----> https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/2430
The state has moved to releasing the new case statistics but once per day, at noon. The governor will also host a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
