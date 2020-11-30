A “major leak” has forced a closure at Gray’s Creek Elementary, officials from the Livingston Parish Public Schools system announced via social media.
The announcement was made on Facebook early Monday after a major leak flooded a portion of the school.
“As a result some classes are inaccessible and the cafeteria can not be used this morning,” the post read. “Due to the current restrictions during pandemic emergency order, we can not ensure proper distancing.”
The school system said Gray’s Creek Elementary will not be in session on Monday, Nov. 30, but intends to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Officials urged families to “watch for information regarding this situation.”
Below is the entire statement from LPPS officials:
“Unfortunately this morning we discovered a major leak that has flooded a portion of our school. As a result some classes are inaccessible and the cafeteria can not be used this morning. Due to the current restrictions during pandemic emergency order, we can not ensure proper distancing. As a result we will not be in session today. It is our intention to return to classes on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Please watch for further information regarding this situation. We apologize for this inconvenience and for this extremely short notice.”
