PORT VINCENT – A late-night wreck involving a stolen vehicle snarled traffic along a stretch of highway 16 in Port Vincent into the early morning hours and left much of the town, including the Town Hall, without electricity for nearly 12 hours.
The wreck occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, when a vehicle – which was later found to have been reported stolen from Ascension Parish – struck a utility pole on the side of highway 16 near the Port Vincent Town Hall and Police Department, according to Police Chief Matthew Allen. The impact snapped the pole in half, bringing down three other utility poles and sending live wires across the heavily traveled roadway. The highway was closed completely from the time of the accident until about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday as Entergy crews worked to repair the lines, Allen said.
Some areas of the small village were without power until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot and has not been apprehended. The Port Vincent Police Department is working with the sheriff’s offices from Livingston and Ascension Parishes to locate the suspect.
Allen was unable to provide any further details as the investigation is still ongoing.
